Holiday, who had been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a left hamstring contusion, has been downgraded to out with a non-COVID-19-related illness.

While Holiday's absence of the first of the Bucks' three games this week is an unwelcome development for fantasy managers, the bright side is that it's an illness rather than the hamstring issue that will keep him sidelined. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out, so Milwaukee will likely turn to Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton for heavy minutes against Chicago.