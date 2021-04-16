Holiday totaled 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal over 34 minutes in a 120-109 win over Atlanta on Thursday.

Milwaukee finished with seven players having scored in double figures, and Holiday led the club with 23 points. It was his first game breaking the 20-point mark since April 6 -- prior to that, the point guard had scored at least 22 points in five straight contests. In his first season with Milwaukee, Holiday has shown that he hasn't lost a step, contributing 17.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.