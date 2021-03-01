Holiday came off the bench and finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three assists in 18 minutes Sunday against the Clippers.

Holiday was coming off of a 10-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, so the Bucks eased him into action off the bench. While he didn't provide much, fantasy-wise, Holiday is the lynchpin of the Bucks' perimeter defense, and he played a hand in limiting the Clippers to 41.2 percent shooting as a team. Milwaukee plays two more games (Tuesday vs. LAC; Thursday vs. DEN) before heading into the All-Star break.