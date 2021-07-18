Holiday finished Saturday's Game 5 win over Phoenix with 27 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 13 assists, four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot over 42 minutes.

Holiday struggled through the first four games of the series, putting up 15.3 points per contest but hitting only one-third of his field-goal attempts. The point guard turned things around in a big way Saturday, producing his highest scoring and assist efforts of the series to help push the Bucks to within one victory of an NBA title. His biggest moment came with the Suns threatening to take the lead in the waning seconds of the contest, when Holiday stole the ball from Devin Booker and lobbed the ball to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a game-changing dunk. Holiday will man the point once again when Milwaukee attempts to secure the NBA Championship on Tuesday.