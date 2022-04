Holiday (not injury related) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Fedor, Holiday had a contractual bonus for playing in 67 games, which he reached by starting Sunday's contest. However, after just eight seconds of play, the Bucks' point guard committed an automatic take foul and was immediately removed from the game. He won't return Sunday, but Holiday is expected to be fine heading into the postseason.