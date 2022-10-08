Holiday compiled 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 18 minutes during Saturday's loss to Atlanta.

After initially being listed as out, Holiday eventually took his place in the starting lineup. Along with the rest of the opening unit, Holiday was limited to fewer than 20 minutes but still managed to chip in nice production across the board. Despite a proven track record, Holiday remains one of the more underrated fantasy guards and can often be drafted in the fourth round of competitive drafts.