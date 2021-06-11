Holiday posted nine points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 46 minutes in Thursday's 86-83 win over thr Nets.

After struggling throughout the game, Holiday came up big when it counted. He scored on a driving layup with seconds remaining to give the Bucks the lead for good. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton dominating the box score, Holiday was an efficient floor general but generally ineffective as a score in the win. The Bucks hoped that the upgrade at point guard would give the Bucks more firepower in this year's playoffs, and they'll need him to be more of an x-factor to dig out of the 2-1 hole against Brooklyn.