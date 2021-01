Holiday tallied 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's 121-99 win over the Magic.

Holiday started 3-6 from the field, but went 0-4 in the second half and did play in the fourth quarter as the Bucks used four other guards off the bench during Monday's matchup with the Magic. Holiday has now seen his point totals decrease in each of the last three games.