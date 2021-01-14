Holiday scored 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Pistons.

The veteran guard has scored in double digits in nine straight games, but this was the first time Holiday hit for 20 or more since the streak started Dec. 29. He's averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 boards, 2.4 steals and 2.2 threes over that stretch, and while his scoring numbers are down as he plays second fiddle to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Holiday is still providing solid production in his first season with Milwaukee.