Holiday produced 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 loss to Indiana.

Holiday posted his first double-double since March 4 and 14th of the season. Coming into the contest, the All-Star was shooting just 35.2 percent from the field over his past four games, so it was encouraging to see him bounce back offensively. Even when his shot isn't falling, Holiday is still a valuable fantasy asset due to his defensive prowess, and he's proven that by notching at least one steal and one block in each of his past five appearances.