Holiday (knee) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Magic.
After a one-game absence due to a knee bruise, Holiday is expected to return Sunday. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 22.8 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.4 minutes.
