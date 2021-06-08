Holiday notched 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nets.

Holiday has failed to reach the 20-point mark since Game 1 of the previous series against the Heat, and while he's not known for his scoring contributions, he's been making the most of his touches -- he's hitting 46.9 percent of his shots thus far in the playoffs. The point guard is averaging 15.2 points, 8.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in the postseason, though, so he does more than just scoring the rock for Milwaukee.