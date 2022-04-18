Holiday contributed 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 win over the Bulls.

Most of the Bucks' supporting cast struggled through Game 1, including Holiday, who was his usual, brick-wall self on the defensive end but didn't have his best night offensively. Even so, Holiday had a couple of key baskets late in the game, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 5:03 remaining to give Milwaukee an 80-78 advantage. As was the case through last season's run to the title, Holiday's shot tends to come and go on a night-to-night basis, but he should continue to see big minutes and be a reliable source of assists, rebounds, steals and points.