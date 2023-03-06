Holiday (sore neck) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Holiday will likely want to test his neck pregame on Tuesday evening, so he's likely headed for a game-time decision. If he's not able to give it a go, that would open up some more minutes for Pat Connaughton and Jevon Carter, with guys like Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez getting an uptick in usage. Stay tuned.

