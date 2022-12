Holiday is questionable for Tuesday's game against Golden State due to a non-COVID illness.

Holiday has been a well-rounded contributor recently, averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game over his last four appearances. However, he's dealing with an illness that jeopardizes his availability against the Warriors. If the 32-year-old is unavailable Tuesday, George Hill and Jevon Carter are candidates to see increased run.