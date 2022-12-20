Holiday provided 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 128-119 win over the Pelicans.

Holiday's scoring numbers took a slight dip due to the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez combined for 72 of Milwaukee's 128 points, but he still provided value as a distributor and recorded double-digit assists for the second time this month, and the seventh time in the current season. An asset on both ends of the court for the Bucks, Holiday is averaging 22.4 points, 8.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in the current month.