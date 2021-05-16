Holiday tallied 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 win over the Heat.

Holiday notched his 11th double-double of the season and has now reached that mark in two consecutive games. Although the Heat thumped the Bucks in the playoffs last season, they didn't have Holiday to contend with. He was the critical difference-maker against the Pacers and put up an equally impressive stat line Saturday as the Bucks make a last-ditch effort to wrestle the second seed from the Nets.