Holiday recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 win over the Sixers.

Holiday had a quiet night from the field, but he was able to dish out 11 assists on his way to his fourth double-double of the season. The 30-year-old was shooting 46.1 percent from three over his last 18 games, but he only connected once in five tries Thursday. With both a steal and a block against the Sixers, Holiday extended his streak of recording at least one steal or block to 24 games.