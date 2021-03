Holiday will have an unspecified minutes restriction Tuesday against the Nuggets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old played 18 minutes off the bench Sunday in his return from a 10-game absence and had two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three assists. Coach Mike Budenholzer said whether Holiday will rejoin the starting five Tuesday is still being discussed. If he comes off the bench again, D.J. Augustin is likely to receive another start at the point for Milwaukee.