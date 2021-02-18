Holiday (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Holiday will be sidelined for his sixth straight game while he remains in the NBA's health and safety protocol. Given that teammate Khris Middleton suggested that Holiday tested positive for the virus rather than being deemed a close contact of an infected person or persons, fantasy managers likely shouldn't count on the point guard making it back for the Bucks' final two games of the week (Friday versus the Thunder, Sunday versus the Kings). The Bucks have yet to provide an update regarding when Holiday might be cleared to rejoin the team.