Holiday (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Holiday will miss a third consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness. With Khris Middleton (knee) also absent, Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton should continue to start, while George Hill (illness) could crack the rotation. Holiday's next chance to play will come Tuesday in a rematch with Washington.
