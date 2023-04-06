Holiday has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis for rest purposes.
The Bucks clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday, so Holiday will get a breather after posting double-doubles in his last two appearances. Whether he'll suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale against Toronto is unclear.
