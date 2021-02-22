Holiday (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was in attendance Sunday for the Bucks' 128-115 win over the Kings, a sign he could soon be cleared to resume playing, Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News Milwaukee reports.

Holiday has been sidelined for the past eight games while embedded in the protocol, with teammate Khris Middleton previously suggesting that the point guard's absence was due to a positive COVID-19 test rather than being a close contact of an infected person. While Holiday's presence on the bench Sunday -- albeit in street clothes -- suggests he's recovered from the virus, he could still need a few days to regain conditioning after a two-plus-week layoff. Consider him questionable for the first of the Bucks' three games this week Tuesday versus the Timberwolves.