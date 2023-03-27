Holiday will not play Monday against the Pistons for personal reasons.
This will be Holiday's first game on the sidelines since March 7. With Milwaukee's starting point guard unavailable, we can expect to see a healthy workload for Jevon Carter. Carter will be a popular streamer for points, three-pointers, assists and steals.
