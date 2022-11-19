Holiday totaled 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the 76ers.

Holiday came off the bench after missing four straight games due to a nagging right ankle sprain, and while his shooting numbers weren't the best, he looked healthy enough to play almost half of the game off the bench. The Bucks won't play until Monday when they kick off a four-game homestand against the Trail Blazers, but there's a chance Holiday could be back in the starting unit by that game. Milwaukee started Jevon Carter and Marjon Beauchamp in the backcourt Friday, but they combined for seven points, four rebounds and four assists between them.