Holiday contributed 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 123-97 victory over the Jazz.

Holiday was coming off a two-game absence following a non-COVID illness, but he didn't miss a beat while out and was one of the best performers for the Bucks in this one-sided win. Holiday has looked outstanding of late and has surpassed the 15-point mark in each of his last eight games, including five games in which he registered at least 20 points.