Holiday delivered 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in Monday's 125-123 loss against the Nets.

Holiday was one of three Milwaukee players that surpassed the 20-point mark, and while the two-way point guard is certainly able to score the rock at will, this was just the fourth time he surpassed the 20-point plateau -- but it was also the second time he's accomplished this feat over his last three appearances. Holiday has done a good job as Milwaukee's third-best scoring option and should remain a starter across most formats as long as he remains healthy.