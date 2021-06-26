Holiday notched 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block across 32 minutes in Friday's 125-91 win over the Hawks.

Holiday recorded 33 points in Game 1 and while he wasn't able to match that production Friday, he did enough to finish the contest as the second-best scorer of the Bucks behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. The veteran floor general has scored at least 19 points in four of his last five games and has dished out at least seven assists four times in that span as well.