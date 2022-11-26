Holiday ended with nine points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists across 23 minutes during Friday's 117-102 victory over the Cavaliers.

Holiday picked up four fouls, and the Bucks made a huge 35-to-10 run in the third quarter, which essentially put the game away and allowed for some garbage time in the fourth. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry about the muted performance, though Holiday is struggling from three since returning from injury, going just 3-for-17 (17.6 percent) across the past four games.