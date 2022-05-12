Holiday chipped in 24 points (9-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 win over the Celtics.

Holiday had arguably one of the clutches sequences in playoff history Wednesday. By knocking down a clutch three, blocking Marcus Smart on his attempted game-winner and finally stripping Smart on the final possession, Holiday and Milwaukee escaped Boston with a huge win. Holiday has still failed to shoot over 40.0 percent from the field in any second-round contest, but he perhaps found his three-point stroke Wednesday.