Holiday finished with 22 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine boards, five assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes of a 131-126 loss to New Orleans on Friday.

Holiday turned in his best rebounding effort of the season going up against his former team. However, another rough shooting night from deep accompanied his stellar night on the glass, and his current team fell in the contest. He's now made just 4-17 shots from three in his last two games. He'll play Charlotte on Saturday.