Holiday was traded from the Pelicans to the Bucks on Monday in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and draft compensation, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans previously reported that Holiday would be available via trade at the start of the offseason, and it didn't take long to move the former first-round pick. Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds over 61 contests for New Orleans a season ago and will head to a contender in Milwaukee.