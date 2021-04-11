Holiday (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Magic.
As expected, Holiday will return to the mix Sunday after he was one of several Bucks starters to be held out of Friday's loss to the Hornets. Over his past 10 appearances, Holiday has averaged 22.8 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.4 minutes.
