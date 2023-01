Holiday totaled 35 points (13-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 132-119 victory over the Pacers.

Holiday led the team in scoring, threes made and assists en route to setting a season-high scoring mark in Monday's victory. Holiday has posted three straight point-assist double-doubles, now having done so 10 times this season.