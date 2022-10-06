Holiday tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 23 minutes in a 123-113 loss Thursday in a preseason game against Atlanta in Abu Dhabi.

Holiday sat in the fourth quarter after playing 23 minutes in the first three periods in his first preseason game. He was at his best in the third quarter, making both his shots, dishing out three assists and getting a steal that led to a fast-break bucket. The 13-year veteran has averaged 18 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc in his first two years in Milwaukee and figures to play a critical role again in the team's success.