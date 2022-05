Holiday put up 19 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in Tuesday's 109-86 loss to Boston.

Holiday has reached 19-plus points for the third time in his last four games, but he's shooting just 38.6 percent from the field in that span. Milwaukee will need him to be more efficient in Game 3.