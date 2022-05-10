Holiday ended Monday's 116-108 loss to Boston with 16 points (5-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 41 minutes.

Holiday is shooting just 33.6 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from beyond the arc thus far against Boston. Hoisting a hefty 23.0 shots while logging 40.0 minutes per contest, the 31-year-old veteran is failing to deliver in the shoes of Khris Middleton (knee). Holiday shot a career-high 41.1 percent on 2.7 threes per game in the regular season. He'll look to right the ship in Game 5 on Wednesday.