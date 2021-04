Holiday agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension worth up to $160 million with Milwaukee on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Holiday, who was traded to Milwaukee in November, looks like he will be with the team for the long haul. Through 38 games this season, the 30-year-old has averaged 17.0 points on 50.9 percent shooting, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 triples and 1.8 steals per game. The steals per game average marks a career high for Holiday.