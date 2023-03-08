Holiday (neck) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Nets.
Holiday took the night off Tuesday with a neck soreness label, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee/illness) on the sidelines. The pair of stars are both expected back in action, presumably sending Jevon Carter and Bobby Portis back to bench roles.
