Holiday had just four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 128-94 loss to the Nuggets.

Holiday played 18 minutes once again as he continues to work his way back from an extended COVID-related absence. He seems as though he is still a couple of weeks away from getting back to full health. He should eventually slide back into the starting lineup, and, of course, the production will rise accordingly. Until then, GMs simply have to roll with the punches and hope his recovery is a quick one.