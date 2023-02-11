Holiday had 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-106 win over the Clippers.

Holiday had a productive first half with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor, adding two steals, one rebound and an assist. He knocked down just two more shots over the final two quarters but chipped in another five assists and four boards as the Bucks cruised to their 12th straight win. The point guard has now scored at least 15 points in four straight and has knocked down at least two threes in all five games this month. He'll look to keep that streak going when Milwaukee faces off against the Celtics on Tuesday.