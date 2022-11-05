Holiday registered 29 points (12-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 115-102 victory over Minnesota.

Holiday is operating as Milwaukee's second-best scoring threat behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and is thriving in that role, allowing the Bucks to avoid the struggles that would come with the absence of a key player such as Khris Middleton (wrist). Holiday has scored at least 25 points in four games in a row while averaging 21.3 points per contest, a figure that would represent a career-best mark if he can maintain it throughout the season.