Holiday provided 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Holiday continues to struggle with his shot during the second-round series and is shooting just 35.3 percent from the field. However, he's been able to make up for the poor shooting with well-rounded performances. Through the first six games of the series, Holiday has averaged 21.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals in 40.5 minutes per game. The Bucks have won each playoff game against the Celtics that Holiday has scored over 20 points, so look for the point guard to be aggressive in the critical Game 7 on Sunday.