Holiday is starting Monday's contest against the Trail Blazers.

The Bucks opted to bring Holiday off the bench in his first game back from returning from an ankle injury, but the veteran point guard will officially rejoin Milwaukee's starting lineup Monday. Prior to sustaining his ankle injury, Holiday had averaged 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals across his first 10 appearances of the season.