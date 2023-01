Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Holiday (illness) didn't practice Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Holiday has missed three straight games due to a non-COVID illness and is trending toward sitting out again Tuesday. Budenholzer added that the point guard was getting better, and the team will continue to evaluate him over the next two days. If Holiday remains sidelined, Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton figure to be the primary beneficiaries.