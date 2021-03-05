Holiday is not listed in the starting five for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
Holiday will once again be available off the bench while D.J. Augustin slots into the starting five. In his two games back from an extended COVID-related absence, Holiday has been limited to just 18 minutes each. It looks like his minutes restriction will continue Thursday.
