Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

The 30-year-old cleared the league's health and safety protocols and was present for Sunday's win over the Kings, but he apparently still needs to ramp up his conditioning work. Holiday's next chance to play will come Thursday versus the Pelicans. D.J. Augustin and Bryn Forbes have both received starts in Holiday's absence.