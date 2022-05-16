Holiday provided 21 points (9-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 loss to Boston in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Despite missing all six of his three-point attempts, Holiday still finished with 20-plus points for the fifth time during the postseason. He also dished out at least eight assists for the fourth time and finished with multiple steals in six of the Bucks' last seven games. Holiday finished the second-round series with averages of 21.0 points, 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 40.6 minutes, but the absence of Khris Middleton was too much for the Bucks to overcome.