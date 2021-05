Holiday tallied 15 points (5-15 FG, 4-4 FT, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 win over the Magic.

Not only did Holiday struggle with his shot (5-for-15), but he also notched his lowest assist output of the season. The offensive struggles appear to be an outlier though, as Holiday was averaging 18.9 points and 7.3 assists over his last 16 games. Holiday salvaged the fantasy night by snagging two steals for the 20th time this season.