Holiday recorded six points (2-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 90-88 victory over Philadelphia.

Holiday drained a jumper on Milwaukee's second possession but didn't make another shot until converting a layup in the third quarter and was just 1-for-6 on shots within 10 feet. He found other ways to be productive and dished out eight assists, including finding Grayson Allen for a driving layup to tie the game at 86 with 1:10 remaining. Holiday had the best shooting season of his career last year -- hitting 50.1 percent of his shots and 41.1 percent of three-point attempts -- and his struggles from the field Thursday will probably be worked out as the season progresses.